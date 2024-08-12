Ban Gioc-Detian waterfall tours in Vietnam halted after China-side incident

The management board of the Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Site under the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the northern border province of Cao Bang has announced the temporary suspension of tour services for visitors at Ban Gioc – Detian waterfalls on the Vietnam - China border from August 11 until further notice.
It cited an incident in the scenic area on China's side as the reason for the decision. Tourists who have registered and paid fees will be considered for a refund or an amicable resolution.
The board advises tourists to avoid registering for the cross-border tour temporarily. Domestic travel services at the Ban Gioc Waterfall Tourism Area are still available as usual.
The tour pilot was started on September 15, 2023. After the last 10 months, nearly 950 groups with around 12,000 visitors have crossed the border for sightseeing. Customs procedures were handled flexibly by regulations by forces of border control, customs, and quarantine services, facilitating smooth travel for the two side’s tourists.
This is part of the efforts to concretise the common perceptions reached by leaders of the two nations during the visit to China by then-Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2022. It also manifests the goodwill and determination of both sides to build a borderline of peace, friendship, and development.
It is expected to become an eco-friendly cross-border tourism model, helping Cao Bang province capitalise on its tourism strengths to develop its socio-economy, while promoting friendship exchanges and mutual understanding of border localities of Vietnam and China.
At least one tourist was killed and 60 others were injured on the afternoon of Aug 10 at a tourist spot in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region after a Magic Carpet ride for viewing the waterfall at Detian Waterfall Scenic Area malfunctioned.
The incident caused the death of one tourist and injuries to 60 others, including one that was severe, according to the local authorities. The injured tourists have been sent to the hospital for treatment.
Following the accident, Daxin county promptly established an emergency response team, with local government leaders rushing to the scene to direct the response.
Officials from the county emergency management bureau, tourism department and fire department and medical staff arrived at the scene to provide treatment, conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident, as well as offer assistance to the affected tourists.
The Magic Carpet ride at the waterfall’s scenic area has currently ceased operation.
Detian Waterfall is a large transnational waterfall on the border between China and Vietnam.
One of the most beautiful and well-known waterfalls in the region, it is known for its stunning natural beauty and is a popular tourist destination for visitors to both countries.
China Daily
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network