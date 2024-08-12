Ban Gioc-Detian waterfall tours in Vietnam halted after China-side incident

It is expected to become an eco-friendly cross-border tourism model, helping Cao Bang province capitalise on its tourism strengths to develop its socio-economy, while promoting friendship exchanges and mutual understanding of border localities of Vietnam and China.

At least one tourist was killed and 60 others were injured on the afternoon of Aug 10 at a tourist spot in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region after a Magic Carpet ride for viewing the waterfall at Detian Waterfall Scenic Area malfunctioned.

The incident caused the death of one tourist and injuries to 60 others, including one that was severe, according to the local authorities. The injured tourists have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Following the accident, Daxin county promptly established an emergency response team, with local government leaders rushing to the scene to direct the response.

Officials from the county emergency management bureau, tourism department and fire department and medical staff arrived at the scene to provide treatment, conduct an investigation into the cause of the accident, as well as offer assistance to the affected tourists.

The Magic Carpet ride at the waterfall’s scenic area has currently ceased operation.

Detian Waterfall is a large transnational waterfall on the border between China and Vietnam.

One of the most beautiful and well-known waterfalls in the region, it is known for its stunning natural beauty and is a popular tourist destination for visitors to both countries.

