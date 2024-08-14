Who might succeed Fumio Kishida as Japan’s prime minister?

The key contest is for party president, with the vote likely to take place in the latter half of September.

As the LDP is Japan’s ruling party, its president is by default the Japanese prime minister.

First off the blocks is former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba, 67, who declared his intention to run if he secures the requisite endorsement from 20 lawmakers to qualify as a candidate.

Ishiba, who is among six lawmakers on a multi-party visit to Taiwan, told reporters in Taipei that he wanted to “fulfil his responsibilities if the circumstances are right”.

While the 12-term parliamentarian regularly tops media polls asking people for their preferred choice of PM, he is seen as a renegade figure within the LDP and could struggle to win votes. He has already contested – and lost – four previous LDP elections.