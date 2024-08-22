Thailand an alternative medical care destination: Somali ambassador



“Indeed,Thailand is a bit far when you compare it to, for example, the Middle East or some other African countries. I think [Thai] medical services are well known throughout the world and most importantly, it’s the medical service we can afford [...] Our people now have the option of going to India if they want, but also the option of coming to Thailand. Coming here and visiting different hospitals, we are very much convinced that Thailand has better services and better medical care than other countries. This option will be presented to Somalis and they will be able to make judgement.”

As most of the population of Somalia is Muslims, the ambassador explained that they were interested in medical care that understood the cultural differences and respected their beliefs.

“We look for a place that respects our religion. Can we get halal meal? And, of course, people that respect our culture as well. Those are really fundamental in addition to medical services,” he said.

The ambassador shared that most Somalis have the perception that most Thais are Buddhists, and therefore as Muslims, Somalis may not feel comfortable using services in Thailand. The trip completely changed the perception, the ambassador said. Sharing his experiences in Thailand, he said many hospitals provided rooms for daily prayer and halal meat, there were hospitals with mosques inside, and that Thai medical caregivers have religious sensitivity.

The ambassador explained that Somalia was on the first step of development and open for investments and collaborations in different areas such as fishing, textile and power generation.

“There is an opportunity in Somalia. It’s a bit risky, difficult, but long term, it's to your benefit.” Ambassador Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle said.

