Thailand an alternative medical care destination: Somali ambassador

Somalia’s ambassador to Kenya Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle sees Thailand as a new option for his compatriots to come for medical service as Thailand provides high-quality services at affordable prices and is Muslim-friendly.
The ambassador visited Thailand from August 13 to August 21 as part of an initiative by the Royal Thai Embassy in Nairobi to offer exposure to Thai medical care.
Amid interest in Somalia in Thai medical tourism and services, the trip was arranged to present to the group optional medical care available in Thailand, as well as possible opportunities between both countries.
The ambassador explained that Somalia was just emerging from 30 years of civil war. The country was getting better economically and Somalis were demanding the best available medical services. However, as Somalia rebuilds its infrastructure, the best medical services may be available in other countries. Somalis have travelled to India and countries in the Middle East for medical care and after visiting Thailand, the ambassador sees Thailand as another option for Somalis even though it is farther away.
“Indeed,Thailand is a bit far when you compare it to, for example, the Middle East or some other African countries. I think [Thai] medical services are well known throughout the world and most importantly, it’s the medical service we can afford [...] Our people now have the option of going to India if they want, but also the option of coming to Thailand. Coming here and visiting different hospitals, we are very much convinced that Thailand has better services and better medical care than other countries. This option will be presented to Somalis and they will be able to make judgement.”
As most of the population of Somalia is Muslims, the ambassador explained that they were interested in medical care that understood the cultural differences and respected their beliefs.
“We look for a place that respects our religion. Can we get halal meal? And, of course, people that respect our culture as well. Those are really fundamental in addition to medical services,” he said.
The ambassador shared that most Somalis have the perception that most Thais are Buddhists, and therefore as Muslims, Somalis may not feel comfortable using services in Thailand. The trip completely changed the perception, the ambassador said. Sharing his experiences in Thailand, he said many hospitals provided rooms for daily prayer and halal meat, there were hospitals with mosques inside, and that Thai medical caregivers have religious sensitivity.
The ambassador explained that Somalia was on the first step of development and open for investments and collaborations in different areas such as fishing, textile and power generation.
“There is an opportunity in Somalia. It’s a bit risky, difficult, but long term, it's to your benefit.” Ambassador Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle said.