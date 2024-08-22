US ambassador reaffirms Thailand’s key role amid election focus

No matter who wins the US presidential race on November 5, Thailand will remain the United States’ top ally in Southeast Asia, US Ambassador Robert F Godec said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a workshop on the presidential election held by the US embassy in collaboration with the Thai Journalists Association.

“The world is looking at the US, so we have to take a leading role in promoting people worldwide to access the fundamental right to choose their regime,” he said.

Though democracy is not perfect, it is still the best governing tool the US has, he said.

Godec added that Washington would remain committed to promoting fundamental freedoms, democracy, human rights, prosperity and strong ties with allies, regardless of who occupies the White House.

“No matter who becomes the president … Thailand will be the first friend in the region,” he said, citing the two countries’ strong bilateral ties that date back 190 years.