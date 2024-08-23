Solid, or liquid, foundation for building a lunar base

The real story, as published first as an academic essay in The Innovation, is that domestic researchers have found a high percentage of hydrogen in lunar soil and proposed a new possible way of getting large quantities of water on the moon.

In simpler words, after three years of study and analysis, Chinese research teams have found that a mineral in lunar soil brought back from China's Chang'e-5 mission in 2020 had abundant hydrogen because solar winds had irradiated the minerals for billions of years.

When this hydrogen is heated to high temperatures, it reacts with the iron oxides in the minerals to produce elemental iron and large amounts of water. If heated to temperatures above 1,000 degrees Centigrade, the lunar soil melts and the water generated by the reaction is released as vapor.