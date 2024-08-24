China extradites ponzi suspect from Thailand

This case marks the first extradition from Thailand to China of an economic crime suspect since the extradition treaty between China and Thailand took effect in 1999, said the ministry.

According to the ministry, since 2012, the MBI group led by the suspect Zhang has reportedly been engaged in illegal pyramid scheme activities by issuing virtual digital currency, requiring participants to pay fees ranging from 700 yuan ($98) to 245,000 yuan for platform membership, using high rebates as bait, and taking the number of members developed and the amount of funds invested as a basis for compensation or rebate.

The group has developed more than 10 million members and amassed over 100 billion yuan in funds.