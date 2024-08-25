Frequent hotel fires in South Korea point to lack of sprinklers

According to the National Fire Agency on Sunday, a total of 1,843 fires occurred at accommodation facilities between 2019 and 2023. These fires resulted in 32 deaths and 355 injuries.

By type of lodging, motels had the most fires, with 645 incidents, accounting for 35 per cent of the total. Family-size holiday accommodations called "pensions" in Korea followed with 328 fires and hotels with 273.

Among the 1,843 fires, the leading cause was electrical issues, with 708 cases, followed by carelessness with 654 cases, including 232 related to cigarette butts. There were 53 confirmed cases of arson and 63 suspected arson cases.

Despite the frequent fires leading to significant numbers of deaths and injuries, it was found that many facilities lack essential fire safety measures such as sprinklers.