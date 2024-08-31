Taipei’s former mayor Ko Wen-je arrested in graft probe

Ko Wen-je, a mayor from 2014 to 2022 and who came third in January’s presidential election, was arrested after investigators raided his home and party premises on Aug 30 and questioned him for hours, his Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) said.

Ko has denied wrongdoing in the case, which involves approvals given for a property project when he was mayor, telling reporters on Aug 30 that “I know I have no problems”.

The TPP, in a statement on Aug 31, said it “calls on the court to carefully examine the legality of the arrest procedure during the arraignment process, and to return justice to Chairman Ko Wen-je as he deserves”.