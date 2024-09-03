Ukraine arms chief, two ministers resign in government shake-up

Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets' exits leave more than a third of the cabinet vacant after their sackings earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his political allies could move to fill the positions to create the order before he travels to the United States this month, where he hopes to present a "victory plan" to US President Joe Biden, a key ally.

"I will continue working in the defence sector but in a different role," Kamyshin, considered a rising star in government, wrote on the Telegram messaging app, confirming his exit.

David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker for Zelenskiy's party, said there would be a "major government reset" this week that would see more than half of the ministers change.