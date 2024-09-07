Thai exporters urged to apply for Indonesia’s new halal certification

Linda Trianita, editor at renowned Indonesia weekly magazine Tempo, believes that halal certification will influence the Indonesian people's intention to buy products or choose a restaurant.

“Muslims pay attention to the halal logo when buying food. Even small and medium businesses here are trying to get a halal logo to attract buyers,” she said.

“The most direct impact will be on restaurants, several of which don't have halal certification, leading to their authenticity being questioned on social media and then being ostracised,” she continued, adding that investigations have shown eateries paying bribes to get the requisite logo.

BPJPH is responsible for certifying and overseeing halal product certification. Together with the Indonesian Council of Ulama (MUI), BPJPH ensures that products comply with Islamic halal standards under Government Regulation (GR) 39/2021.

To obtain the Indonesian halal products label, a halal seal agreement between both countries must be made.

“Either ingredients or processed food [from Thailand] need to adjust to this new regulation. We have our own halal regulation but now we need to have an agreement with Indonesia so that halal food from Thailand can also be sold there,” said Rungphech Chitanuwat of Informa Markets, pointing out the importance of the Indonesia market, particularly given its lower age demographic. In addition, obtaining the halal label could increase food exports to the Middle East.

