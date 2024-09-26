China shares development opportunities, benefits with neighbors, envoy says

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, President of the Senate Mongkol Surasajja are among the guests attending the reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.
In his welcoming speech, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang said: "We will advance open development by constructing a new system of high-level engagement with the world, sharing development opportunities and benefits with all nations, especially our neighbours."
The People's Republic of China was founded on Oct 1, 1949. Han said China has always been committed to contributing to global prosperity and peace.
China and Thailand are not only neighbours, joined by mountains and rivers, but also relatives with intertwined histories, and partners with a shared future, he said, and the two nations have consistently supported each other, with increasingly close high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields. China and Thailand's economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial, bringing prosperity to the people of both nations.
As the two countries will jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025, Han said the two partners' bilateral relations and people-to-people friendship will reach new heights.
"We will join hands with friends from all sectors in Thailand to support each other in achieving stability, development, and prosperity for both while maintaining peace and development in the region. Together, we will elevate China-Thailand relations to new levels, bringing greater benefits to the people of both nations," he said.
China will continue to pursue a people-centred approach to meet the aspirations of our citizens for a better life, promote high-quality development through scientific and technological innovation, and build economic growth based on new, sustainable productivity, he added.
Addressing the event, Wanmuhamadnoor Matha, President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives, extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese people and leadership on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, which is on Oct 1.
He stressed that the two countries have enjoyed a very close and cordial relationship, based on the solid foundation and deep bonds of affinity and cultural ties rooted since time immemorial. And now, the two nations' diplomatic ties and cooperation have progressed into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
"This year marks an important historical milestone, as we have jointly signed a visa exemption agreement, which will lead to closer exchanges in trade, investment, and tourism between the people of our two nations," Wanmuhamadnoor said.
He said the two countries are expected to work hand in hand to develop the region with a strong bond of relationship for the sustainable benefit of both the nations and their people.
Yang Wanli
China Daily
Asia News Network