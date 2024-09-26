China shares development opportunities, benefits with neighbors, envoy says

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, President of the Senate Mongkol Surasajja are among the guests attending the reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy to Thailand at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

In his welcoming speech, Chinese Ambassador Han Zhiqiang said: "We will advance open development by constructing a new system of high-level engagement with the world, sharing development opportunities and benefits with all nations, especially our neighbours."

The People's Republic of China was founded on Oct 1, 1949. Han said China has always been committed to contributing to global prosperity and peace.

China and Thailand are not only neighbours, joined by mountains and rivers, but also relatives with intertwined histories, and partners with a shared future, he said, and the two nations have consistently supported each other, with increasingly close high-level exchanges and fruitful cooperation in various fields. China and Thailand's economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial, bringing prosperity to the people of both nations.