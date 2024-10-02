Paetongtarn orders evacuation of Thais from Israel’s danger zones

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has told the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv to issue an advisory to Thais, warning those living in risky areas of Israel to move out to safety.

The embassy has also been told to prepare for emergency evacuation in case the situation in the Middle Eastern country escalates.

PM’s adviser, Jirayu Huangsap, said on Wednesday that the premier was deeply concerned about the safety of Thai nationals in Israel following the announcement of the Israel Defense Forces on Monday, which said that the towns of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi are now a closed military zone.

The three cities are located to the north of Israel, bordering Lebanon.

AP news agency reported that Iran had launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies.

An Israeli military spokesman said the country’s air defence systems had intercepted many of the incoming Iranian missiles, though some had landed in central and southern Israel.

Jirayu said Paetongtarn has instructed the embassy to issue a warning to Thais residing in these areas to evacuate immediately. The embassy must also continue to monitor the situation closely and coordinate with related agencies in facilitating the evacuation of Thais, he said.

Those who need assistance can reach the embassy at Line application ID: 0544693476 or these telephone numbers:

Consular affairs: +972 546368150, +972 503673195

Labour affairs: + 972 9-954-8431, +972 54-469-3476