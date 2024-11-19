Trump’s policies may spell economic uncertainty for Thailand: NESDC

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has warned of economic risks and uncertainty ahead stemming from US President Donald Trump’s policies.

During Trump’s first term as president from 2017 to 2021, the Thai economy suffered contraction as a fallout from the US-China trade war, Danucha Pichayanan, NESDC secretary-general said on Tuesday.

He said Trump is likely to resume his “Make America Great Again” policy, which focuses on getting American companies to return home to create jobs and drive the economy. It also includes building trade barriers against other countries, notably China.

Danucha said Trump’s foreign trade policies may start affecting Thailand’s export sector from the second quarter of next year, depending on the level of the policies and their impact.

“These policies, as well as the projected fluctuation in currency exchange, could pose serious risks and uncertainty to Thai businesses,” he warned.