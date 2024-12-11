HK unveils roadmap for green energy bus, taxi fleets by 2050

Additionally, at least 500 new rapid charging ports will be installed throughout the city without imposing costs on passengers, they added.

“Transportation accounts for 20 per cent of Hong Kong’s total carbon emissions,” said Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan at the launch of a road map aimed at decarbonizing the public bus and taxi fleets.

“Hong Kong’s public bus and taxi fleets emit 1.4 million metric tons of carbon each year, representing 4 per cent of the city’s total emissions,” he said.

The road map outlines government subsidies for 600 electric buses, with each subsidy capped at HK$400,000 ($51,440) or 25 per cent of the total cost for replacing or acquiring vehicles, whichever is lower.

The government will also assist in replacing 3,000 of the oldest taxis with electric models, offering subsidies of HK$45,000 per vehicle, which account for 10 to 25 per cent of the cost of electric taxis.