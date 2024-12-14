South Korean parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol

In a dramatic political development, the South Korean National Assembly has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, marking a significant moment in the country's recent political history.

On Saturday, Yonhap news agency reported that 204 members of parliament supported the impeachment motion, surpassing the required two-thirds majority needed to suspend the president from office.

This vote comes in the wake of a controversial declaration of martial law in the early hours of December 4.

The impeachment process in South Korea follows a strict constitutional procedure. Initially, a majority of MPs must propose the motion, followed by a two-thirds vote in favour of impeachment. The case will now proceed to the Constitutional Court, where nine judges will deliberate.

If at least six judges vote in support of the impeachment, President Yoon will be permanently removed from office, triggering a new presidential election within 60 days.

The People's Power Party (PPP), South Korea's ruling party, had previously maintained a stance against the impeachment but chose not to boycott the vote. The political landscape has been further charged by widespread nationwide protests, with some celebrities, including the popular singer IU, publicly supporting the political process.

The prime minister will serve as acting president during this interim period as the constitutional procedures unfold.

This political event underscores the robust democratic mechanisms within South Korean governance, where institutional checks and balances can be activated in response to perceived executive misconduct.