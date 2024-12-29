179 dead in South Korea's worst-ever aviation disaster

How the crash occurred

The aircraft departed from Bangkok at 1.30 am and was scheduled to land in Muan at 8.30 am. However, the control tower at Muan International Airport issued a bird strike warning to the Jeju Air flight moments before the crash, the Transport Ministry confirmed in a third briefing on Sunday.

During its first landing attempt on runway No. 1 at roughly 8.54 am, the plane failed to land and performed a go-around, a manoeuvre in which a pilot aborts a landing and returns to the air to try again.

According to the ministry, the airport's control tower alerted the flight crew about potential bird strike risks at 8.57 am. Just one minute later, at 8.58 am, the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft issued a mayday distress signal.

The plane attempted an emergency landing on runway No. 19 at approximately 9 am but crashed three minutes later, at 9.03 am, while attempting a belly landing without functional landing gear. A belly landing, also known as a gear-up landing, is an emergency manoeuvre in which an aircraft lands on its underside, or belly, without its landing gear fully extended.

Unable to decelerate fully, the plane struck airport perimeter fences at speed, resulting in its destruction and an instant fire, according to the authorities. The pilot of the crashed plane was reported to have been working for Jeju Air since March 2019 and had over 6,820 hours of flight time. The co-pilot was reported to have flown over 1,650 hours and took the position in February 2023.

Over 1,560 emergency personnel, including 490 firefighters, 450 police officials and 340 military personnel, were deployed to the site. The fire was controlled within 43 minutes, and rescue efforts began from the rear of the aircraft, where the two survivors were rescued.

Initial investigations pointed to a bird strike as the likely cause of the landing gear malfunction.

Jeju Air Co. President Kim E-bae expressed his sympathy and apologized to the passengers who lost their lives and their bereaved families in the aftermath of the tragic crash, pledging full cooperation with the government to uncover the cause of the accident.

Taking responsibility as the airline’s top executive, Kim added, “Regardless of the cause, I deeply feel my responsibility as CEO. Jeju Air will do everything in its power to expedite recovery efforts and provide full support to the families of the victims.”

Kim stated that the cause of the crash remains unclear and emphasized that the airline is awaiting official investigation results from government authorities. “At this point, it is difficult to determine the cause of the accident, and we must wait for the official findings from the relevant government agencies,” he said.

A Jeju Air representative also noted that the crashed aircraft, a 15-year-old Boeing 737-800, had no prior history of accidents. The airline was working to identify the precise cause of the crash and clarify the circumstances surrounding it, the representative said.

Special disaster zone

Meanwhile, Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, designated Muan as a special disaster zone.

Choi emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting the extensive loss of life and the urgent need for a coordinated response. “The government has activated the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters and will deploy all necessary resources. We will officially declare Muan as a special disaster zone to ensure effective relief and recovery efforts,” he stated.

The designation of a special disaster zone, as outlined under the Framework Act on Disaster and Safety Management, allows for enhanced administrative, financial and medical support in affected regions. This includes emergency relief, disaster recovery plans, and financial aid for victims and their families.

Under this designation, joint investigation teams comprising disaster management agencies will conduct assessments and draft a recovery plan tailored to the severity of the disaster. These measures aim to expedite both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation for affected individuals and communities.

Authorities remained focused on recovery operations and the identification of victims as investigations into the cause of the tragedy continued. Some 720 officials, including personnel from the airport, firefighters, police, military and Coast Guard personnel were deployed to the scene.

Hotlines have been set up for family members to make inquiries about those believed to have been on board: 080-898-1500 (in Korea), +82-1599-8629 (from overseas) and 1-833-892-0197 (from North America).

Choi Jeong-yoon

Lee Si-jin

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network