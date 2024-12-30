Year-End Summary: "The US-China Trade War" – A Global Gamble with No Winners

The trade confrontation between two superpowers, the United States and China has sent ripples across the globe, acting as a mirror to the vulnerabilities of the global market in the 21st century. This conflict, which began in 2018 with tariff barriers, shows no signs of resolution and is projected to extend well into the next decade, potentially beyond 2030. The impacts have been profound, affecting consumers, producers, and the global economy at large.

Historical Context and Political Implications

History demonstrates that trade policy is a powerful political tool. Parallels can be drawn to the 1980s when President Jimmy Carter reduced tariffs to open markets, triggering repercussions that lasted into Ronald Reagan's administration. Scholars from the University of Rochester note striking similarities between those policies and the tariff escalations in 2018, which sparked fierce retaliatory measures.

The Difference in the 21st Century

What sets this era apart is the interconnectedness of the global economy. In 2025, under Donald Trump's leadership, the US proposed raising tariffs on Chinese imports to 60%, significantly higher than the US average of around 12%. This could slash China's exports to the US, once valued at $500 billion in 2023, by up to 85%, according to recent analyses.

Biden’s Continuation of Tariff Policies

While many expected the tariff hikes to be temporary under Trump, this notion shifted dramatically when Joe Biden decided to uphold the trade barriers. Consumers and producers worldwide were forced to adjust to long-term changes, creating friction that has permeated every corner of the global economy.