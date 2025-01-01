As Sudan turns 69, a look at Thailand’s ties with the African country

Sudan is among African countries with whom Thailand has enjoyed strong ties.
It is 42 years since diplomatic relations began on June 15, 1982, with strong academic collaboration since 2006.
January 1, 2025 marks the 69th anniversary of Sudan’s independence upon the termination of the Condominium of Anglo-Egyptian Sudan, over which sovereignty had been vested jointly in Egypt and the United Kingdom.
According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Egypt, Sudan and Thailand have bilateral academic collaboration in various areas, such as agriculture, raising livestock, public health, education and tourism.
Sudan grants 80-100 scholarships to Thai-Muslim students for studying Islam in the country every year. Sudan was ranked the second destination for studying Islam in the Africa region, with more than 500 Thai-Muslims there.
This was due to Sudan’s moderate teaching approach in the Arabian language and not very high cost of living compared to other Middle East countries.
Destination for education
According to a Thai PBS report, around 80 per cent of Thai-Muslims in three southernmost provinces – Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – prefer sending their children to study Islam in Africa to make them familiar with daily life abroad.
Africa is considered the world’s oldest learning places for Islam. The International University of Africa, an educational institution that produces many “Imams” – Islamic religious leaders – is located in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.
Sudan is also known as a leading country that produces doctors fluent in Arabic. Knowledge on diseases prevalent in Africa is still new for Thailand, so doctors who have expertise in this field will be able to treat Thais and foreigners who travel from this region.
Trade and tourism
According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, Sudan is Thailand’s 32nd biggest trade partner, with exports worth US$23.05 million (786.01 million baht) as of 2023.
Thailand exported cars, tyres, woods, and chemicals to Sudan, and imported plants, metal ores, scientific and medical instruments, watches, and live animals from Sudan.
Thailand received 3,442 visitors from Sudan in 2023. Political relations between the two countries have been cordial, with Sudan always supporting Thailand on the global stage.
Country overview
Sudan has a population of 50 million people as of 2024 and occupies 1.88 million square kilometres, making it Africa's third-largest country by area and the third-largest by area in the Arab League.
Sudan borders Egypt and is home to Meroë, an ancient city on the east bank of the Nile where more than 200 Nubian pyramids are located.
This city was the capital of the Kingdom of Kush for several centuries from around 590BC, until its collapse in 4AD.
Nubian pyramids have narrow and steep bases, and are smaller compared to Egyptian pyramids. Meanwhile, Nubian pyramids’ burial chamber is located under instead of inside the building.
Another ancient city, which is also a part of the Kushitic Kingdom of Meroë, is Naqa, which comprises several Meroitic temples dating back to 4BC to 4AD.
The remains of various temples were found there, but the two largest and most significant temples of Naqa are the Amun and Apedemak temples, which are still well preserved.
Apart from Meroë and Naqa, Sudan has many tourist attractions, such as Sanganeb National Park, Sudan National Museum, Jebel Barkal large rock outcrop and Tuti Island.