As Sudan turns 69, a look at Thailand’s ties with the African country

According to the Royal Thai Embassy in Egypt, Sudan and Thailand have bilateral academic collaboration in various areas, such as agriculture, raising livestock, public health, education and tourism.

Sudan grants 80-100 scholarships to Thai-Muslim students for studying Islam in the country every year. Sudan was ranked the second destination for studying Islam in the Africa region, with more than 500 Thai-Muslims there.

This was due to Sudan’s moderate teaching approach in the Arabian language and not very high cost of living compared to other Middle East countries.

Destination for education

According to a Thai PBS report, around 80 per cent of Thai-Muslims in three southernmost provinces – Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat – prefer sending their children to study Islam in Africa to make them familiar with daily life abroad.

Africa is considered the world’s oldest learning places for Islam. The International University of Africa, an educational institution that produces many “Imams” – Islamic religious leaders – is located in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum.

Sudan is also known as a leading country that produces doctors fluent in Arabic. Knowledge on diseases prevalent in Africa is still new for Thailand, so doctors who have expertise in this field will be able to treat Thais and foreigners who travel from this region.