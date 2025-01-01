Mechanical failure likely caused Korea plane crash, not bird strike: lawyer

As Korean and US authorities launched a joint probe on Tuesday into the crash of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province, which killed 179 passengers and crew, Robert Clifford, a Chicago-based aviation plaintiff trial expert, suggested that a bird strike was unlikely to have been the cause of the tragedy.

Clifford is currently the lead counsel in legal cases in federal district court in Chicago against Boeing for family members of a Boeing 737 Max that crashed in 2019 in Ethiopia, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew members on board. The Boeing 737-800, which was the model that crashed at the airport in Muan on Sunday, is the precursor to the US aircraft manufacturer’s 737 Max.

"A bird strike is unlikely to have interfered with the deployment of the landing gear," said Clifford.

“This plane appears to have experienced a mechanical problem. … Evaluation of the digital flight data and cockpit recorders is essential to knowing exactly what occurred."

The aviation legal expert noted that a loss of power to one or both engines caused by bird strikes would not normally cut the hydraulics, stressing that information from the digital flight data recorder and cockpit recorder will be critical to understanding what caused the crash.