Myanmar's Independence Day and relationship with Thailand

Myanmar’s Independence Day
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, gained independence from British colonial rule on January 4, 1948. The country, often referred to by its citizens as the “Golden Land,” boasts a rich history, unique artistic traditions, and a deep-rooted Buddhist culture. Its abundant natural resources, including timber and minerals, have contributed significantly to its cultural and economic heritage.
Myanmar is a sovereign state in Southeast Asia, sharing borders with India, Bangladesh, China, Laos, and Thailand. For many Thais, Myanmar is recognized as a neighboring country and a source of affordable labor.
Thai-Myanmar Relations
Thailand and Myanmar established diplomatic ties on August 24, 1948. Their relationship has remained strong and close across government, military, and people-to-people levels. Thailand has pursued a friendly and supportive approach, offering development assistance, facilitating peace processes, and providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters. Conversely, Myanmar places high importance on strengthening ties with its neighbors, including Thailand.
Both nations adhere to a policy of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.
Economic Ties
Department of International Trade Promotion reported that Thailand is Myanmar's top export market, with a value of USD 2.57 billion over the past eight months, according to Myanmar's Ministry of Commerce statistics.
China ranks as the second-largest export partner, with a value of USD 2.067 billion.
In the 2023–2024 fiscal year, garments and apparel generated the highest revenue among Myanmar's top 10 export items, with a value of USD 3.1 billion, followed by:
-Natural gas: USD 2.36 billion
-Black beans: USD 501.3 million
-Rice: USD 429.3 million
-Animal feed corn: USD 275 million
-Fish: USD 242 million
-Green beans: USD 192 million
-Rubber: USD 132 million
-Soybeans: USD 102 million
-Metals and mineral products: USD 82.5 million