Chinese father seeks Thai police help in search for missing daughter

According to him, a college graduate Jiaqi travelled to Thailand for her first time with a Chinese friend she had known less than a month through social media, noting that she hadn’t informed her parents of her plans beforehand.

Upon arrival around 4am, Jiaqi contacted her mother via WeChat application by sharing her location and plan to stay in a hotel in the Don Mueang area.

Despite her mother’s warning that she should not travel to Myanmar, Jiaqi responded, “I’m not stupid,” and assured, “I would not dare to go to Myanmar.”

However, the parents lost contact with Jiaqi at 4pm, so her father flew to Thailand on Tuesday and filed complaints to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.