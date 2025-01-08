Chinese father seeks Thai police help in search for missing daughter

Wu Weidong submitted his letter to the national police chief Pol Colonel Kittirat Phanpet at the national police headquarter in Bangkok, asking the police to search for Wu Jiaqi, his daughter who lost contact with her family since Monday.
He also expressed his concern whether his daughter may have fallen victim to human traffickers similar to a recent case of Chinese actor, Xingxing.
According to him, a college graduate Jiaqi travelled to Thailand for her first time with a Chinese friend she had known less than a month through social media, noting that she hadn’t informed her parents of her plans beforehand.
Upon arrival around 4am, Jiaqi contacted her mother via WeChat application by sharing her location and plan to stay in a hotel in the Don Mueang area.
Despite her mother’s warning that she should not travel to Myanmar, Jiaqi responded, “I’m not stupid,” and assured, “I would not dare to go to Myanmar.”
However, the parents lost contact with Jiaqi at 4pm, so her father flew to Thailand on Tuesday and filed complaints to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station.
Investigation of CCTV footage showed that a white Toyota Alphard picked up Jiaqi at Suvarnabhumi Airport and transported her to a hotel in the Lat Krabang area - not in Don Mueang as she informed her mother.
Lat Krabang hotel records showed she checked in at 5am and checked out at 9am Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel to track her movements, though their efforts are hampered by some non-functional cameras.
Weidong noted that Jiaqi had never shown any interest in acting. He thanked Thai authorities for their efforts in searching for her daughter.