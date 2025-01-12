World\'s largest ice-snow theme park attracts 1 million visitors in 20 days

Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang, has emerged as one of the country's top winter travel destinations, attracting visitors from around the globe.

As the city's iconic landmark, the Harbin Ice-Snow World, with this year's edition, the largest in its history, boasts 1 million square meters, up from last year's 800,000 square meters. More than 300,000 cubic meters of ice and snow were used in its construction.

As of 10pm Thursday, the park had received a total of 1.03 million visitors since it opened on Dec 21, 2024.