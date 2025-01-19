China urges ASEAN states to fight cross-border crimes in show of new urgency

A series of cases of online gambling and telecom fraud incidents along the Thai-Myanmar border has threatened and harmed citizens of China and other countries, Wang was quoted as saying in a foreign ministry statement.

He told a rare meeting with the region's envoys that China was willing to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN countries in law enforcement and security to provide a safe environment for people of all nations to travel.

China’s offer to step up security cooperation underscores Beijing’s increasing concern over the growing threat posed by telecom fraud and human trafficking in Southeast Asia. It also suggests a new urgency from Beijing to bolster coordination with the 10-nation ASEAN grouping, which includes Myanmar and Thailand, to tackle cross-border crime.