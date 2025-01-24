Thailand’s first overseas same-sex marriage registered in Australia

Thai-Australian couple become first to officially register their marriage outside Thailand under the newly legislated Equal Marriage Act

Thailand’s first same-sex marriage outside the kingdom was registered at the Royal Thai Embassy in Canberra, Australia, on Thursday – immediately after the legalisation of the Equal Marriage Act. 

Thai national Tom Jaengphonak and his Australian partner Daniel Adcock became the first same-sex couple to register their union under Thai law outside the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. 

The ministry expects a rise in the number of Thai citizens registering their marriages at Thai embassies and consulates following the legislation. 

Same-sex couples wishing to register their marriages at an embassy or consulate are advised to prepare their documents in advance, including having them translated and notarised, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said.

He added that notary services are available at all Thai embassies and consulates. ฃ

Same-sex marriage was legalised in Australia on December 9, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Thai Interior Ministry reported that 2,792 couples nationwide registered for marriage on Thursday, with 654 of them from Bangkok.

