Middle East war hits Thai food exports in first two months of 2026

Medical Food accounts for 4.8% and has grown by an average of 3.7%. Although it is beginning to play a bigger role, production and export potential remain limited.

By contrast, Alternative Protein accounts for 3.7% and Organic Food 1.1%, but both have slowed by an average of 0.7% and 2.5% respectively, reflecting constraints in costs, technology and market acceptance.

However, although the overall future food segment has high potential and continues to grow, its growth structure remains uneven and fragile.

Innovation, therefore, needs to be accelerated, product diversity increased, and competitiveness upgraded to strengthen Thailand’s food industry over the long term.

The overall Thai food export market in 2025 reflected a more diversified market structure.

China was Thailand’s top export market, accounting for 22.3% of all food exports, followed by ASEAN at 11.5%, the United States at 11.3% and CLMV at 10.8%.

Several important markets still contracted in line with global and regional economic conditions, including concerns over the US trade war.

Exports to China fell 11.6%, ASEAN 13.6%, CLMV 10.0%, Japan 8.9%, the Middle East 16.7% and Africa 25.2%.

Markets that still expanded were the European Union (+5.2%), South Asia (+35.5%), the United Kingdom (+1.7%) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (+5.8%), supported by concerns over food security, especially in the European Union, which continued to increase food imports to cope with the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Over the past 20 years, Thai food export markets have clearly restructured, with Thailand relying more on regional and new markets. Their combined share has risen to 70% from 48%, with China and ASEAN as the key markets. Meanwhile, reliance on traditional developed markets such as the US, Japan and the European Union has fallen to 30% from 52%, reflecting risk diversification and Thailand’s use of opportunities from bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) to expand exports.”

As for the position of Thai food products in the global market, it weakened slightly, against the overall trend in global food trade.

In 2025, global food trade was worth US$2.146 trillion, up 5.1%.

Food remains a defensive sector with long-term compound annual growth of 5-6% through 2034.

In 2025, Thailand was the world’s 15th-largest food exporter, with a 2.14% market share, down from the previous year, reflecting more intense competition.

For the outlook in the first quarter of 2026 (January-March), Thai food exports are expected to be worth THB305.9 billion, down 11.5%, continuing the contraction from last year.

In March, the export sector will be directly affected by the war in the Middle East, which will sever cargo shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and cut off re-exports from the UAE to several countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Products that depend heavily on the Middle East market, such as canned tuna (17.4%), rice (13.3%), prepared sweetcorn (12.4%) and canned pineapple (11.5%), are likely to be hit hardest.

Products with a moderate dependence on this market, such as chicken, instant noodles and coconut beverages (4-5%), will be less affected.

Indirect effects from higher energy prices will also be a major challenge, putting pressure on costs across the supply chain, from fertiliser prices, agricultural raw materials, processing plants and packaging to transport and distribution costs, while global demand remains weak amid economic uncertainty, rising inflation and price competition.

For the whole of 2026, Thai food exports are expected to be worth THB1.4 trillion, down 7.3%, with a severe contraction of 17.7% in the second quarter before gradually improving in the second half and recovering slightly towards the end of the year.

However, if the economic situation and the conflict in the Middle East do not escalate, the main negative factors affecting exports will still be weak global demand caused by higher energy prices, unrest in the Middle East undermining the trading atmosphere, trading partners’ import restrictions and greater food self-sufficiency, falling agricultural prices, uncertainty over US tariff policy, and the impact of the Thai-Cambodian conflict.

Export markets expected to expand include South Asia (+35%) and the European Union (+15.9%).

The market expected to contract most sharply is the Middle East (-50.7%), because most destination countries depend on cargo vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US market is expected to contract by 12.8%.

Last year, the impact of tariff measures on Thai food exports was not yet clear because products with a long shelf life, such as pet food, canned tuna and canned pineapple, expanded because of temporary stockpiling, while short-life products, such as rice, shrimp and ready-to-eat meals, contracted, reflecting changing behaviour among consumers and importers who rushed orders to avoid rising costs.

If stockpiling stops, the impact of tariff measures is expected to become clearer and more severe.

Other markets expected to decline are CLMV (-35.2%), ASEAN-5 (-14.0%) and Africa (-15.2%).

Nevertheless, amid the crisis, there are still opportunities from an expected weakening of the baht and rising food demand to cope with economic uncertainty and food security concerns, especially in countries located in regions facing war, which could also become a positive factor helping Thai food exports return to growth.