Novel marketing ideas showcased as APAC Effie Awards Roadshow debuts in Bangkok

The 2026 APAC Effie Awards Roadshow made its debut in Bangkok on Thursday, showcasing insights behind award-winning marketing campaigns from Thailand and across the Asia Pacific region.

Hosted by Ogilvy Thailand, the roadshow featured in-depth dissections of campaigns that triumphed at past Asia Pacific Effie Awards.

The APAC Effie Awards honour the region’s most outstanding marketing communications work that demonstrates proven results in meeting strategic objectives. The programme provides a regional platform for the industry and celebrates brands, marketers, and agencies through more than 55 award programmes worldwide, as well as its effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index.

“Now in its 13th year, the APAC Effie Awards continues to support and champion the outstanding achievements of marketers in the Asia Pacific region,” said Bee Hong Chua, Managing Director of APAC Effie Awards.

By providing a platform to share practical learnings and insights from award-winning cases, the APAC Effie Awards aim to inspire and elevate the industry, using the Effie framework to build a culture of effectiveness within organisations, she said.