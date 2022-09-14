Jetts 24 Hour Fitness Plan to 100 Clubs Nationwide.

Dane Cantwell, Country Managing Director of Jetts 24 Hour Fitness (Thailand), said: “Jetts Fitness is a famous gym brand from Australia with members around the world and holds the record for having the most branches in Thailand. It has been operating in Thailand for 6 years starting with the first 2 branches in Nawamin and Town in Town.

We currently have 39 branches in Thailand, 2 of them are Jetts Black which are located at Gaysorn Village and The PARQ Rama IV and 37 of them are Jetts Red focusing on opening 24 hours.”

Cantwell said, “Jetts Black is fully equipped with top-of-the-line performance equipment for solo gym days. It also offers packed schedules with a range of world-class group exercises, specialised and experienced trainers, and healthy cafes spot for gym goers to refuel and re-energise.

Jetts Fitness has approximately 30,000 members, aged 25-30 years old (the working-age population). Our female members like to join exercise classes, and male members like to use exercise equipment to grow and strengthen their muscles.

Jetts Fitness' plan is to open 12 new clubs a year, allocating about 3 per cent of revenue for marketing. In the next 5 years, the company aims to have 100 clubs all over Thailand, budgeting 30-45 million baht a club, and each club’s payback period is 3 years.

“We are strongly confident that the opening of new branches will increase the number of members for each club to no fewer than 1,200 members.”, Cantwell stated.

The initial branch expansion plan will collaborate with partners, such as Central Group. Jetts Fitness is preparing to open a new club in Eastern Thailand at Central Chanthaburi by the end of 2022.

The company believes that the new club will be received a lot of attention like the club at Central Ayutthaya which was opened after Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed in the earlier of 2022.

“Although gyms in Thailand had temporarily closed for two years because of the pandemic, but after the government eased the restrictions to allow people to live a normal life, the fitness industry has bounced back even stronger. Jetts Fitness has grown by leaps and bounds as more people realise the importance of exercise. They also realise that fitness is a lifestyle, not a trend.” said Cantwell.

Jetts Fitness has incessantly been sharpening its competitive edges so as to differentiate itself. The factors that influence people to choose Jetts Fitness are it offers value for money, the membership fee starts at only 1,600 baht per month, and 39 branches in prime locations in Bangkok that provide easy access from BTS and MRT stations and residential areas in other provinces. Fitness classes can be booked through Jetts Fitness’ application, making members more convenient and motivating.

“Jetts Fitness does not only offer places to exercise, it provides places for members to socialise and make friends which creates a sense of harmony both physically and mentally. Recently, we have organised Jetts Neon Party at our club in The PARQ Rama IV. The event featured games in various fitness classes such as the J-Series Exclusive Class, which is a signature exercise class of Jetts Fitness.

“It is a fun cardio class for strengthening the upper body, lower body, and the core of the body. It doubly increases metabolism in a moderate stage. In the future, we will continue to organise activities like this in every club. Members can keep up the information at Jetts Fitness clubs from the branch or from our social media.” Cantwell concluded.