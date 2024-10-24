Top Muay Thai gym shares 5 tips on how to apply for a DTV visa

FITFAC Muay Thai Gym, a reputable Muay Thai gym with over 11 locations in Bangkok and one of the few gyms in Thailand recognized by the Ministry of Education to issue supporting documents for the DTV visa, has shared 5 key tips to help guide applicants through the process of successfully applying for the DTV visa.

1. Prepare Your Financial Statement Early

The first step for anyone preparing to apply for the DTV visa is to move your financial assets (whether in investment accounts or crypto accounts) into a savings account and let them remain there for at least 3 months before submitting your financial statement to the Thai embassy.

It's crucial to start this process early and avoid using visa agents, as some may produce fraudulent documents. Thai embassies are now equipped with advanced technology to detect fake financial documents.

2. Apply from Your Country of Residence

Many Thai embassies abroad now use the e-visa system and are most familiar with supporting documents issued within their own country. For example, if you are a UK resident, it’s much easier to apply at the Thai embassy in London than at the Thai embassy in Frankfurt, as the Thai embassy staff in London are more accustomed to verifying UK-issued documents. Applying from your home country is often the simplest and most cost-effective approach.