Mr. Sigve Brekke, Executive Chair of Telecommunications and Digital Business Group of Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd., and Group CEO of True Corporation Plc., said, “The partnership between CP Group, True, True IDC and Microsoft represents a powerful alliance to propel Thailand into the AI and Cloud era. Our collaboration focuses on three key areas: driving Cloud & AI Transformation to elevate the nation’s technological capabilities; co-developing Joint Go-to-Market strategies to expand AI and Cloud adoption across public and private sectors; and strengthening Digital Infrastructure through True IDC’s data centers, which support Microsoft’s cloud datacenter in Thailand. Together, we are laying the foundation for a robust and sustainable digital ecosystem—one that enhances people’s quality of life, boosts economic competitiveness, and prepares Thailand for a future powered by technology and innovation.”

Mayank Wadhwa, President of Microsoft ASEAN, stated that “At Microsoft, we believe AI and Cloud are powerful technologies that unlock immense potential to transform economies and societies. By delivering trusted cloud platforms, deep cybersecurity expertise, and responsible AI practices, we are committed to empowering Thailand’s digital journey. Our partnership with CP Group and True – whose diverse ecosystem spans retail, agriculture, food, telecommunications and its extensive digital reach, creates a powerful synergy that will enhance Thailand’s competitiveness and drive a secure, inclusive, and sustainable digital future.”

In addition, this partnership reflects CP Group and True’s broader AI strategy to collaborate with global technology leaders and ensure that Thailand takes a leading role in the AI era. Central to this collaboration is the integration of Microsoft’s Cloud innovation and True IDC’s world-class datacenter capabilities, which together form a strong digital foundation that enables advanced AI solutions and future co-creation. By leveraging the scale and diversity of CP Group’s businesses — from retail and agriculture to telecommunications and digital services — the collaboration will deliver AI solutions with tangible benefits for citizens, communities, and enterprises, while enhancing customer experiences, products, and operations. Together, CP Group, True, True IDC and Microsoft will drive forward key initiatives that are critical to Thailand’s digital future:

• Strengthening Digital Trust – Collaborate to advance Thailand’s cybersecurity capabilities through the exploration of an AI-powered Cloud Security Operations Center (SOC). This initiative aims to fortify national digital resilience by enabling real-time threat detection, predictive analytics, and responsible incident response.

• Expanding Learning Opportunities – Delivering digital education and skills programs for CP employees, youth, and the wider Thai community, nurturing future talent as a driving force for the new economy.

• Building Future-Ready Infrastructure – Establishing robust AI and cloud infrastructure as the backbone of Thailand’s digital transformation and long-term competitiveness.

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in reaffirming CP Group’s vision as a Tech-Driven Company that drives the nation’s progress through digital innovation. It is not only about accelerating digital transformation, but also about creating a new future for Thailand. By harnessing the combined strengths of CP Group, True, True IDC and Microsoft, we remain committed to developing innovations that deliver benefits to people, communities, and the nation, while positioning Thailand at the forefront of the AI era,” Mr. Suphachai concluded.