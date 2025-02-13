Bangkok Receives 30 Chromebooks to Support Digital Learning in Seven Pilot Schools

Since 2023, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has received around 1,000 second-hand laptops from donors. These have been distributed to seven pilot schools, which now serve as testbeds for digital learning spaces. The selected schools include:

Thai Niyom Songkhro School (Bang Khen District)

Rajabopit School (Phra Nakhon District)

Wat Pichai School (Lat Krabang District)

Chum Thang Taling Chan School (Taling Chan District)

Wat Dusitaram School (Bangkok Noi District)

Wat Bang Pakok School (Rat Burana District)

Wichutis School (Din Daeng District)

Each school is developing digital classrooms, where students can familiarize themselves with technology-driven education. The initiative isn’t just about hardware—teachers are encouraged to refine their teaching methods in line with modern education trends. The goal is to enhance student engagement, accelerate digital skills development, and prepare young learners for life in a technology-driven urban environment.

The donation was made under Bangkok’s "Sharing Knowledge, Empowering Students" initiative, supported by Yip In Tsoi Co., Ltd. and Fujian Centerm Information Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of computing technology. Centerm operates under the "Centerm" brand and specializes in digital and information technology solutions.

With over 70 years of experience, Yip In Tsoi Co., Ltd. is a well-established name in Thailand’s digital technology sector. The company boasts a team of over 700 experts specializing in IT system development, digital solutions, and information communication technology (ICT). Their services span from consultation, system design, and installation to management and maintenance, catering to both public and private sector clients.

By bridging the education and tech industries, this initiative is equipping Bangkok’s schools with the tools needed to navigate the future of learning.