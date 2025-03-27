Bangkok and London exchange knowledge for city development

“This visit is in response to an invitation from the Chairman of the London Assembly and marks an important step in strengthening the relationship between the two councils,” Dr. John said.

He emphasized that the primary goal is not only to exchange knowledge but also to enhance the future operations of BMC. It has been over 20 years since Bangkok and London last developed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he added.

Hence, BMC is seizing this opportunity to strengthen the relationship, with the aim of developing a future MoU, he said. He also mentioned that the London Assembly will consult with the Mayor of London on this matter.