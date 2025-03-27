Bangkok and London exchange knowledge for city development

“This visit is in response to an invitation from the Chairman of the London Assembly and marks an important step in strengthening the relationship between the two councils,” Dr. John said.
He emphasized that the primary goal is not only to exchange knowledge but also to enhance the future operations of BMC. It has been over 20 years since Bangkok and London last developed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), he added.
Hence, BMC is seizing this opportunity to strengthen the relationship, with the aim of developing a future MoU, he said. He also mentioned that the London Assembly will consult with the Mayor of London on this matter.
In the morning, Andrew Boff, Chairman of the London Assembly, invited Dr. John and his delegation to participate in the Mayor’s Question Time (MQT), a session that monitors the administration of Mayor Sadiq Khan.
During this session, all 25 members of the London Assembly posed questions. The MQT is held 10 times a year.
BMC delegation included Viput Srivaurai, the First Vice President of BMC; Narunanmon Huangsap, BMC member for Khlong Sam Wa district; Chayada Wiphatphumiprathet, BMC member for Khan Na Yao district; Rattikan Kaewkerdmee, BMC member for Sai Mai district; Wirat Meenchainan, BMC member for Minburi district; Suthichai Weerakunsunthorn, BMC member for Chom Thong District; Amnat Panphuek, BMC member for Bang Khae district; Krit Kongwutipanya, BMC member for Phasi Charoen district; and Takan Sunontawut, BMC member for Lak Si district.
This meeting represents an important step in building a relationship between the BMC and the London Assembly, particularly in urban development and establishing cooperation between the two cities in the future.
