Bangkok to get 72 ‘pocket parks’ in honour of His Majesty

In a bid to commemorate His Majesty the King’s 6th cycle birthday, celebrated on July 28, the government has initiated 10 royal projects under the theme “Forest, Water, People”.

These projects align with His Majesty’s initiatives, visions and policies related to environmental development and improved quality of life for the people.

One key initiative is the “Elevate Pocket Park” project, a collaboration with the government and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA). This project aims to create 72 small public parks, or “15-minute Parks”, throughout Bangkok. These parks will provide convenient green spaces within a 15-minute walk for urban residents.