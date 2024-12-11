BMA partners with TikTok to expand BKK Food Bank project in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched its BKK Food Bank project in 2022 and is now expanding the project’s reach by collaborating with entertainment platform operator TikTok.
The partnership, announced on Wednesday, will encourage TikTok creators to produce content that encourages Bangkokians to address social inequality and share surplus food with those in need.
TikTokkers are also being encouraged to promote the project across different dimensions, such as environment, lifestyle, sports, food and travel.
“TikTok’s capabilities and community power effectively complement this project, given its multi-million user base and distinctive position as a platform that seamlessly integrates educational content with entertainment,” Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said.
He noted that the project reflects BMA’s vision of becoming a city of sharing, hoping the collaboration will give 500,000 vulnerable individuals access daily necessities and promote a sustainable culture of mutual support.
Chanida Klyphun, TikTok Thailand’s head of public policy, said the company fosters positivity and creative self-expression to drive meaningful change.
“The project aligns with our Smart Environment pillar, part of our broader commitment to supporting local communities across Thailand through tangible, impactful outcomes,” she said.
The BKK Food project was launched in 2022 in a bid to reduce inequality in access to food and essential items, establish food security for vulnerable groups and build a more sustainable society.
At least a third of the food surplus in the capital is dumped in landfills daily, resulting in increased methane emissions, the BMA said. It also noted that more than 7.3 billion baht is spent every year in managing this waste.
Under the project, Bangkok’s 50 district offices have distributed over 3.3 million meals to more than 110,000 vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, persons with disabilities and low-income persons, between February 28, 2023 and November 19, 2023. The project has also helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 2 million kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.