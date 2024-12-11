BMA partners with TikTok to expand BKK Food Bank project in Bangkok

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) launched its BKK Food Bank project in 2022 and is now expanding the project’s reach by collaborating with entertainment platform operator TikTok.

The partnership, announced on Wednesday, will encourage TikTok creators to produce content that encourages Bangkokians to address social inequality and share surplus food with those in need.

TikTokkers are also being encouraged to promote the project across different dimensions, such as environment, lifestyle, sports, food and travel.