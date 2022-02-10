Thai start-up showcases versatile drone at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

The DITP said it had supported the booth in a bid to promote Thai innovation at a global event, which witnessed more than 2,300 exhibitors and welcomed over 45,000 visitors from 119 countries.

“The Vetal drone that HG Robotics debuted at the event attracted great attention,” said DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereeroengrit.

“Reuters mentioned it on their news website as one of CES 2022 Best Tech Trends to Watch, as the drone can take off vertically but then operate as a fixed-wing airborne vehicle,” Phusit said.

Meanwhile, USA Today said Vetal is a $20,000 (THB655,000) vertical takeoff and landing drone featuring a magnetic battery and the ability to swap payloads.

The highlights at CES this year were innovations in healthcare, sport, exercising, smart living, artificial intelligence and robotics.