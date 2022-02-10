Fri, February 18, 2022

tech

Thai start-up showcases versatile drone at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

  • Home
  • »
  • tech
  • »
  • Thai start-up showcases versatile d...

Thai start-up company HG Robotics debuted its prized Vetal drone at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, USA, from January 5 to 7, the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said on Thursday.

The DITP said it had supported the booth in a bid to promote Thai innovation at a global event, which witnessed more than 2,300 exhibitors and welcomed over 45,000 visitors from 119 countries.

“The Vetal drone that HG Robotics debuted at the event attracted great attention,” said DITP director-general Phusit Ratanakul Sereeroengrit.

“Reuters mentioned it on their news website as one of CES 2022 Best Tech Trends to Watch, as the drone can take off vertically but then operate as a fixed-wing airborne vehicle,” Phusit said.

Meanwhile, USA Today said Vetal is a $20,000 (THB655,000) vertical takeoff and landing drone featuring a magnetic battery and the ability to swap payloads.

The highlights at CES this year were innovations in healthcare, sport, exercising, smart living, artificial intelligence and robotics.

Thai start-up showcases versatile drone at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

The other innovations selected by Reuters as the Best of CES were a massaging robot from Massage Robotics; “Ameca”, a humanoid robot by Engineered Arts; a Tali motorcycle smart-helmet, which can alert authorities in case of an accident; “Amagami Ham Ham”, a therapeutic robot that nibbles on your finger to provide comforting effects; and an “Inupathy” device, which uses heart rate and activity to monitor your dog’s mood.

“The DIPT supported the travel of a total eight Thai start-up companies to CES 2022, which has resulted in 73 business negotiations with foreign companies and estimated trade deals worth 23.8 million baht,” Phusit added.

Thai start-up showcases versatile drone at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

Related News

DITP outlines new strategy to boost Thai fruit export next year

DITP launches safety campaign to boost global confidence in Thai tuna products

DITP eyes US golf market for export opportunities

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sparkling diamond solitaire in space marks Valentine’s Day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Meet Dong Dong – the first Olympic virtual influencer

Published : Feb 14, 2022

Beijing Olympics ‘makes history’ with virtual meetings featuring holograms

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Honda tops Thailand bike market for 33rd year, expects 5% growth in 2022

Published : Feb 11, 2022

Latest News

Chiang Mai imposes ‘circuit-breaker’ for 7 days to curb rising infections

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Baht rises to 7-month high

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Diesel excise tax cut for 3 months from today, benzine measure in pipeline

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.