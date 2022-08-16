9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

AI topped the list with over 9-in-10 (91%) leaders viewing it as crucial to their firms' success. AI was also ranked as the technology companies were most comfortable working with, with 71% of the firms in China confident in their ability to work with the technology, unlike the US sitting at 67% and the UK at 11%.

Furthermore, 67% of business leaders in China are already working with AI, and 44% when we look to the metaverse – adoption rates much higher than their US and UK counterparts.

The Disruptive Technologies research, conducted by Wunderman Thompson Commerce & Technology surveyed IT, eCommerce & marketing leaders in the UK, US and China, and found that 92% of respondents had already adopted or were in the process of implementing at least one of the six leading disruptive technologies: AI, Web 3.0, the metaverse, blockchain, decentralised identity technology and extended reality.

Web 3.0 (70%) and the metaverse (65%) in particular continued to be heralded as revolutionary by leaders.

Looking to China, the research shows that business leaders believe that these emerging technologies will create new revenue streams. 40% of Chinese IT decision-makers view XR technologies as a gateway to new market opportunities, and 37% say the same about Web 3.0. And 31% of businesses in China believe the metaverse will help them create a point of difference from competitors (contrasted to 19% in the UK and 24% in the US).