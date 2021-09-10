Samui Plus Model misses the target on number of foreign visitors

Among foreign visitors to Samui, the top three countries are France (118 visitors), Germany (96) and the United Kingdom (95).

The Samui Plus Model is a more liberal tourism "sandbox" programme that aims to promote the local tourism industry by reopening certain areas of Surat Thani to foreign visitors. Under the programme, vaccinated visitors are required to stay on the property of a participating hotel for the first three days. From day 4 to 7, only travel to specific routes and destinations are permitted. From day 8 to 14, tourists can travel anywhere in Samui, and even go to Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao. On the 15th day, a visitor can leave Samui and travel anywhere in Thailand.

“The programme needs to adjust its criteria by eliminating the period in which visitors have to stay in the hotel to attract more visitors,” Phatcharaphorn Phoonsawas, president of Samui Tourism Promotion Association, said on Thursday.

