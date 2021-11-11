Sat, November 20, 2021

Catch a rare glimpse of Lamphun’s seductive peafowl at Pa Ban Hong

Visiting Lamphun next month or just passing by? Pa Ban Hong Non-Hunting Area will allow tourists to witness the beauty of green peafowl from December 1 to January 31.

To contain the spread of Covid-19, opening hours will be separated into two periods: 6am to 9am and 2pm to 6pm. The number of visitors during each period will be limited to just 50.

They will be required to always wear face masks, take a temperature check, wash their hands with alcohol spray, check in via the ThaiChana application and maintain social distancing.

To ensure the safety of the alluring peafowls, visitors will also be required to strictly abide by regulations, such as refraining from shouting, entering forbidden areas or feeding peafowls.

Those interested can visit the Facebook page of Pa Ban Hong Non-Hunting Area for more information.

The green peafowl or Indonesian peafowl (Pavo muticus) is a species native to the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It has been listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2009 because its global population has been declining rapidly and is severely fragmented due to increased loss of habitat.

