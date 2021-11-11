Catch a rare glimpse of Lamphun’s seductive peafowl at Pa Ban Hong

They will be required to always wear face masks, take a temperature check, wash their hands with alcohol spray, check in via the ThaiChana application and maintain social distancing.

To ensure the safety of the alluring peafowls, visitors will also be required to strictly abide by regulations, such as refraining from shouting, entering forbidden areas or feeding peafowls.

Those interested can visit the Facebook page of Pa Ban Hong Non-Hunting Area for more information.