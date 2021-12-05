Tue, December 07, 2021

Loeis Phu Kradueng wakes up to frosty mornings

Tourists at Loei’s Phu Kradueng National Park woke up to a beautiful frosty morning on Sunday with temperatures dipping as low as 6.5 degrees Celsius.

The national park chief said nearly all treetops in Phu Kradueng were covered with frost and overnight tourists were delighted to capture the rare spectacle.

He said the daily temperature in the area is expected to remain below 13 degrees Celsius coupled with misty mornings all this month.

So those seeking a wintery adventure can get their cameras and camping gear ready and head to Phu Kradueng to enjoy frosty mornings.

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

