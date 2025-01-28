PM2.5 levels moderate in all of Bangkok and surrounding areas

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2025

The air quality in Bangkok continued to improve on Tuesday morning, with PM2.5 levels in most of its 50 districts at moderate levels, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Air Quality Information Centre said

The average PM2.5 levels throughout the city was 26 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3), lower than the country’s standard of 37.5µg/m3 over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.

PM2.5 levels moderate in all of Bangkok and surrounding areas

Ten districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 were: Phasi Charoen (35), Thonburi (34), Lak Si (32.7), Phra Khanong (32.2), Prawet (31.8), Bang Rak (30.8), Bangkok Noi (30.7), Nong Khaem (30.7), Pom Prap Sattru Phai (30) and Khlong Sam Wa (29.9).

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy