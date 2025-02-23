Air quality in most Bangkok areas reaches unsafe level

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23, 2025

The air quality in most areas of Bangkok metropolitan was at the “orange” level, or starting to affect health, on Sunday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Sunday at 38 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly above the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 42.5 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.

Five districts that reported the highest levels of PM2.5 are Lat Krabang (46.3 µg/m³), Bueng Kum (45 µg/m³), Nong Khaem (44.6 µg/m³), Nong Chok  (43.6 µg/m³) and Phasi Charoen (43.5 µg/m³).

The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.

Those who experience symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or having trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.

Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.

 

