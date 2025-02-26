All Aboard the Digital Express: Bangkok’s Third Generation Initiative Empowers Every Community Across Every District

Over 3,000 participants—including community committee members, community working officers from district offices, and operational staff—gathered at The Emerald Hotel in the Din Daeng district.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Saenyakorn lauded each community committee member as a selfless champion of the public good.

Emphasizing Bangkok’s commitment to progressive community development, the administration has allocated a support fund of 200,000 baht per community and encouraged every community to collaborate on initiatives they deem truly worthwhile.

“Today’s training is an opportunity to gather invaluable insights and apply them to enhance your community projects to the fullest,” he remarked.

He added that if any questions arise, the Social Development Bureau stands ready to offer guidance and support in pursuit of making Bangkok a city where everyone can thrive.