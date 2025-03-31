Bangkok Leaders Launch \"We Are OK\" Campaign to Reassure Tourists Post-Earthquake

In a concerted effort to bolster tourist confidence following the recent earthquake, Bangkok's Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, alongside the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thapanee Kiatphaibool, and ambassadors from across the globe, launched the "Bangkok, We are OK!" campaign on Sunday.

The initiative aims to reaffirm that the city has returned to normal operations and is safe for visitors.

Governor Chadchart urged residents and tourists alike to demonstrate solidarity by changing their social media profile pictures to feature the "Bangkok, We are OK!" message.