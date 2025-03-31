Bangkok Leaders Launch \"We Are OK\" Campaign to Reassure Tourists Post-Earthquake

In a concerted effort to bolster tourist confidence following the recent earthquake, Bangkok's Governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, alongside the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Thapanee Kiatphaibool, and ambassadors from across the globe, launched the "Bangkok, We are OK!" campaign on Sunday.
The initiative aims to reaffirm that the city has returned to normal operations and is safe for visitors.
Governor Chadchart urged residents and tourists alike to demonstrate solidarity by changing their social media profile pictures to feature the "Bangkok, We are OK!" message.
"Life goes on," Governor Chadchart declared during the event. "We want to encourage everyone to show their support and build confidence by adopting this message. The situation in Bangkok has stabilised, and we need to project positive energy and reassurance."
The campaign encourages individuals to update their profile pictures via a dedicated website and to use the hashtags #BangkokWeareOK, #StrongerBangkok, and #AmazingThailand when sharing their images.
The collaborative effort between city officials, tourism authorities, and international diplomats underscores the importance of maintaining Bangkok's reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.