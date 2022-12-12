Survey shows public confidence in government’s ability to tackle economic issues
The Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) campaign has been the most beneficial government scheme, according to a survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri on Monday said that the NSO had surveyed 6,970 people aged over 15 years, from October 17 to 31, about their opinion on the government’s policies.
According to the survey, the respondents considered the following schemes as most beneficial to them:
- Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) - 75.8%
- State Welfare Card - 69.9%
- Electricity Bill relief - 59.2%
- Rao Chana (We Win) - 25.1%
- Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (Section 33 Rao Rak Kan) - 14.8%
The survey also asked about the public's satisfaction level with the government’s management. The respondents were:
- Mostly satisfied - 7.7%
- Very satisfied - 34.4%
- Moderately satisfied - 41%
- Less satisfied - 14.7%
- Do not satisfied - 2.2%
According to the survey, people aged over 40 years were more satisfied with the government’s management than those aged under 40.
Farmers and people who were house-husbands, housewives, retirees, students, and unemployed people were more satisfied than people in other occupation groups.
The survey also asked about the respondents’ trust in the government tackling economical issues: The respondents were:
- Most confident - 5.8%
- Very confident - 29.6%
- Moderately confident - 40.8%
- Less confident - 20.6%
- Not confident - 3.2%
Lastly, the survey also ranked the top five issues that people would like the government to help with urgently. They chose:
- Control the price of consumer goods
- Lower electricity and water bills
- Solve agricultural problems
- Solve unemployment
- Add or improve government schemes
