Survey shows public confidence in government’s ability to tackle economic issues

According to the survey, the respondents considered the following schemes as most beneficial to them:

Khon La Khrueng (Let's Go Halves) - 75.8%

State Welfare Card - 69.9%

Electricity Bill relief - 59.2%

Rao Chana (We Win) - 25.1%

Mor33 Rao Rak Kan (Section 33 Rao Rak Kan) - 14.8%

The survey also asked about the public's satisfaction level with the government’s management. The respondents were:

Mostly satisfied - 7.7%

Very satisfied - 34.4%

Moderately satisfied - 41%

Less satisfied - 14.7%

Do not satisfied - 2.2%

According to the survey, people aged over 40 years were more satisfied with the government’s management than those aged under 40.

Farmers and people who were house-husbands, housewives, retirees, students, and unemployed people were more satisfied than people in other occupation groups.