Tourism thriving in Asia-Pacific as Hilton eyes evolving travel preferences

When asked about Hilton’s post-pandemic operations, he said the brand continued to build and open new hotels as travel is an integral part of the human life cycle.

"What is more important is that our customers and travel preferences have evolved," he said. "When it comes to travelling, they are showing this kind of preference to want to understand the community, the culture and so on."

Leisure travellers were the first to return after the pandemic, followed by those travelling with their families. Ong also noted the rise of “bleisure” travellers, individuals who combine business and leisure travel in a single trip.

Ong expects tourism to surge next year as people have already planned their trips. Both leisure and corporate travel trends are returning, he added. However, he acknowledged that tourism recovery presents challenges, as customers now seek experiences beyond just reliable, friendly services.