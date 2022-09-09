BMA presents its 99-day report card under Chadchart

On the traffic side, Wissanu said 1,286 out of a total of 2,788 zebra crossings were improved and traffic surface was regained from two of 14 construction projects.

He expected traffic surface from five projects will be returned this year and from seven projects next year.

In addition, the BMA has improved two dangerous traffic spots, 54 spots will undergo improvement, and 44 spots are being analysed this year.

He added that 62 kilometres of communication lines had been moved underground and another 74 kilometres would be finished this year. He expected to achieve a total of 174 kilometres within 2025.

As for organising communication lines, the BMA has done 79.62 kilometres from a total of 1,000 kilometres.

Chakkaphan said that the BMA has tried to organise street vendors by setting up clear spots for them through 125 hawker centres to accommodate 8,300 vendors. The BMA has also created a database and registered 27,627 street vendors in 198 spots.

He said the BMA would change rules and conditions to be in line with the current situation and would improve the structure of the vendor committee to incorporate every sector. The BMA wants to distribute the power for flexible management.t

He added that the BMA is setting up 95 spots for 6,048 vendors — 55 spots have already been announced, 31 spots are awaiting announcement and nine spots are being considered by the traffic police.

The objective is to improve street vendors’ goods and services while also conserving the environment. The BMA aims to manage systematically with the participation of every sector, he said.

The deputy governors aim to finish three goals in the next 99 days:



1. Good safety: Manage security with community database / Integrate BKK Risk Map and allow people to access the data freely

2. Good health: Open Pride Clinic in 16 public health service centres / connect and extend one-stop service centre for disabled people / add and connect the telemedicine sandbox model (north zone)

3. Good management: Manage 216 targets with BKK Digital Plan / Sandbox of district offices / Job evaluation system focusing on achievement.