background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 29, 2022
nationthailand
Free boat trips for people who want welcome Their Majesties

Free boat trips for people who want welcome Their Majesties

THURSDAY, October 13, 2022

Free boat trips are available for people who want to welcome the King and the Queen at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district at 5pm on Thursday, the Public Relations Department said.

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana are scheduled to attend a ceremony to unveil the statue of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the park.

The department said people can take boat trips from three piers – Tha Chang, Wat Rakhang and Wat Arun –for free from 6am to 8pm. Boats leave every 15 minutes.

 

The department added that the Marine Department and E Smart Transport were also providing free electric boat trips to and from two piers – from Nonthaburi to Tha Chang at 8am and 9am and from Tha Chang to Nonthaburi at 6pm and 6.30pm.

TAGS
ThailandBangkokKing Rama IXceremonyBoat TripsBreaking News
RELATED