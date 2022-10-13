Free boat trips for people who want welcome Their Majesties
Free boat trips are available for people who want to welcome the King and the Queen at King Rama IX Memorial Park in Bangkok’s Dusit district at 5pm on Thursday, the Public Relations Department said.
Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana are scheduled to attend a ceremony to unveil the statue of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the park.
The department said people can take boat trips from three piers – Tha Chang, Wat Rakhang and Wat Arun –for free from 6am to 8pm. Boats leave every 15 minutes.
The department added that the Marine Department and E Smart Transport were also providing free electric boat trips to and from two piers – from Nonthaburi to Tha Chang at 8am and 9am and from Tha Chang to Nonthaburi at 6pm and 6.30pm.
