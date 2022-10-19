Nong Khaem air quality at unsafe level, 39 other Bangkok districts moderate
The air quality in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district descended to unsafe levels on Wednesday morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Environment Department reported.
As of 7am, the air quality in 39 of 71 areas around Bangkok and its vicinity were at the moderate level, such as Bangbon (50 μg/m3), Thawi Watthana (50 μg/m3), Prawet (49 μg/m3), Khlong Sam Wa (47 μg/m3) and Bang Phlat (47 μg/m3).
PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 29-55 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s safety level of PM2.5 is 50 μg/m3 or lower.
People in the area where the air quality is bad have been advised to monitor their health and reduce the time they spend outdoors, or use protective equipment if they develop a cough, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.
Meanwhile, people undergoing special healthcare should also reduce the time they spend outdoors or use protective equipment. They must see a doctor immediately if they develop a cough, have difficulty breathing, have eye inflammation, a headache, an irregular heartbeat, experience nausea or feel fatigued.
The PM2.5 situation can be followed on Air4Thai.com or bangkokairquality.com websites, the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation Facebook page, or via Air4Thai and AirBKK smartphone applications.