Nong Khaem air quality at unsafe level, 39 other Bangkok districts moderate

PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) readings were in the range of 29-55 micrograms per cubic metre (μg/m3). Thailand’s safety level of PM2.5 is 50 μg/m3 or lower.

People in the area where the air quality is bad have been advised to monitor their health and reduce the time they spend outdoors, or use protective equipment if they develop a cough, difficulty breathing or eye irritation.

Meanwhile, people undergoing special healthcare should also reduce the time they spend outdoors or use protective equipment. They must see a doctor immediately if they develop a cough, have difficulty breathing, have eye inflammation, a headache, an irregular heartbeat, experience nausea or feel fatigued.