Chadchart will ask MRTA to carry out two electric train projects

“The MRTA has more expertise in carrying out electric train projects while the BMA has no expertise at all. So far, the BMA has hired a private firm to run its electric train projects and the city administration has several other projects that need to be carried out, such as public health projects and early child development schools.”

He said the Silver Line would be extended to areas outside Bangkok while the Grey Line would interconnect several other MRTA lines, such as the Pink Line, Yellow Line, Orange Line and Airport Rail Link.

If the BMA handles the two new lines, there would be repetitive entry fees at interconnection points, but if the MRTA undertakes the projects, the state firm would be able to develop an integrated payment system, Chadchart pointed out.

The BMA owes the Bangkok Mass Transit System 37.14 billion baht as of March this year for operation, maintenance and electrical and mechanical installations of Green Line extensions.

The Grey Line project will run for a distance of 16.3 kilometres, linking Soi Watcharpol to Soi Thong Lor via 15 stations. The initial budget was estimated at 27.5 billion baht.

The Silver Line, from Bang Na Intersection to Suvarnabhumi airport, will run for 19.7km and have 14 stations.