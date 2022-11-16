Amnesty seeks Apec discussion on bloody crackdown in Myanmar

On Wednesday, Amnesty submitted the petition with a list of signatures, urging Prayut, via his representative Nalinee Mahakhun, and the government to play a crucial role in facilitating discussions with Apec member countries to end the bloody crackdown in Myanmar and stand in solidarity with its people.

Amnesty Thailand director Piyanut Kotsan said that almost two years after the military coup, more than 1.4 million people have been internally displaced in Myanmar, while 12,839 are detained in inhumane conditions. In addition, at least 69 are facing the death penalty while four have already been executed.

This also affects 7.8 million children who have left school, Amnesty noted, adding that the Myanmar military has killed hundreds of protesters and civilians, while thousands have died from armed conflict across the country after the arbitrary coup.

The group also submitted 2,129 signatures of people who signed an online petition through Change.org, urging Prayut and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai to adhere to pledges in ending the bloody crackdown in the neighbouring country.

Amnesty called on the Thai government to play a key role in initiating a discussion to end the bloody oppression by the military in Myanmar.