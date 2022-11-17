Chuwit: Big investors should fund World Cup broadcast

Chuwit said the programme will “return happiness” to Thais after they have “been forced to watch unfunny politics” and with the country having been closed due to Covid-19.

He seemed to joke when he called on “big investors” to help with the remaining 1 billion baht as it "only needed five of them to pay 200 million baht" each because, he claimed, they “used to pay political parties, especially during the big election”.

However, when it came to bringing happiness to Thais, they ignored it, he said.

Chuwit stated that he did not extort money from anyone but has only spoken the truth.