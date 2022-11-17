Chuwit: Big investors should fund World Cup broadcast
Former politician and popular massage parlour tycoon Chuwit Kamolvisit suggested purchasing the broadcasting rights for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with money from “big investors”.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he mentioned that the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission is providing 600 million baht for the purpose, but the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) still needs to raise another 1 billion baht to pay FIFA.
Chuwit said the programme will “return happiness” to Thais after they have “been forced to watch unfunny politics” and with the country having been closed due to Covid-19.
He seemed to joke when he called on “big investors” to help with the remaining 1 billion baht as it "only needed five of them to pay 200 million baht" each because, he claimed, they “used to pay political parties, especially during the big election”.
However, when it came to bringing happiness to Thais, they ignored it, he said.
Chuwit stated that he did not extort money from anyone but has only spoken the truth.
On Wednesday, SAT invited related sectors to discuss financing and broadcasting of the World Cup.
